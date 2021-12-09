GENEROUS staff at a Newport business have rallied around to buy hundreds of pounds worth of Christmas presents for vulnerable children across the city.

Baby clothing retailer JoJo Maman Bébé has teamed up with Newport Social Services’ ‘Santa Appeal’ – which aims to ensure as many children as possible in Newport get a Christmas present.

This mountain of presents will be given to vulnerable children across Newport.

The company, which owns more than 90 stores UK wide, asked staff from its shops to go the extra mile by getting a range of different gifts for children who otherwise might not have anything to open on Christmas day.

Now in their third Christmas supporting the 'Santa Appeal', staff at the firm have made their most substantial donation yet – buying a total of 94 presents that will be delivered to Newport children.

The mountain of presents are now sitting pretty at its Newport office, waiting for collection.

Staff from across the company's 90 UK stores have made contributions.

Head of Operations Jo Elson, who organises the present collection, said she was blown away by how generous people have been this year.

“I spotted the Santa Appeal a few years back. At that time we were doing the usual secret Santa gifts but I thought we should stop that and put our efforts into people that actually need it.

“The staff wholeheartedly backed me and to think this year, we’ve been able to make our most generous donation yet is amazing – considering how so many people are struggling financially at the moment.

“It’s our third year of doing this – when we started back in 2019, we gifted 72 presents, so to think we’re on 94 this year with all that’s happened is wonderful.

Ideas for gifts are suggested by Newport Social Services.

Newport’s social services provide the company with a list of present ideas which they then send out to their staff across the UK.

“We don’t set a spending limit for staff,” Ms Elson said.

“We leave that up to them – but some of the gifts we get are really special. We’ve even got a giant cuddly dinosaur this year!

“We’re in this for the long run now and we want to better our performance year on year – we’ll be going for 100 presents next year for sure.”