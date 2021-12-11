These ten areas of Wales currently have the worst Covid rates in the country.
All the top ten have seen Covid cases in more than one in every 100 people over the last seven days.
While the MSOA (middle layer super output areas) data released by Public Health Wales shows almost half of the worst Covid rates in Wales are found in Gwynedd.
That includes Caernarfon East, where almost one in 50 people have tested positive for the virus over the last seven days.
Between November 28 and December 4, nowhere in Wales had a higher Covid case rate.
During that seven-day period, the area recorded 149 new Covid cases, leaving it with a case rate of 1,746.8 cases per 100,000 people.
Bethesda, Cricieth & Llanaelhaearn, and Bala & Mawddwy, all also made the list from Gwynedd.
While the second highest Covid rate in Wales was found in on Anglesey.
There were 80 new cases recorded in Llanfair Pwllgwyngwll & Menai Bridge between November 28 and December 4, leaving it with a case rate of 1,284.1 cases per 100,000 people.
Worst Covid case rates in Wales
These are the parts of Wales with the highest Covid rates in the country over the last seven days:
- Caernarfon West, Gwynedd – 1,746.8 cases per 100,000 people
- Llanfair Pwllgwyngwll & Menai Bridge, Anglesey – 1,284.1 cases per 100,000 people
- Holyhead, Anglesey – 1,194.1 cases per 100,000 people
- Cricieth & Llanaelhaearn, Gwynedd – 1,168.3 cases per 100,000 people
- Rhyl South West, Denbighshire – 1,162.6 cases per 100,000 people
- Bethesda, Gwynedd – 1,141.4 cases per 100,000 people
- Llandrindod Wells, Powys – 1,141.0 cases per 100,000 people
- Chepstow South, Monmouthshire – 1,092.0 cases per 100,000 people
- Bala & Mawddwy, Gwynedd – 1,066.0 cases per 100,000 people
- Pendre, Litchard & Coity, Bridgend – 1,055.6 cases per 100,000 people
