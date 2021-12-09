TWO Gwent Police officers have been recognised for their bravery after they risked their lives trying to stop a rampaging water buffalo from attacking its owners.

PCs Mark Burbidge and Owain Smallwood were named among the seven regional winners at the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) Annual Police Bravery Awards 2021, after responding to calls that two people had been attacked by a water buffalo in the Monmouth area on May 5, 2020.

Ralph Jump and his son Peter were killed in the incident, but the officers’ actions confronting the water buffalo were recognised as saving the lives of Josephine Jump and her daughter Isabelle.

PC Burbidge was the first officer on the scene, and could see the two women in the field attempting to distract the bull, which was attacking the two men.

PC Burbidge ran into the field and started shouting, telling them to get away. As he approached, the buffalo charged the daughter, picking her up in its horns “like a rag doll” and throwing her to the ground, burying its horns into her.

He then picked up a pole and started to beat the ground to distract the buffalo and, when this failed, began hitting the animal.

As PC Burbidge continued to strike it with a pole, the badly-injured daughter managed to get away and was helped to safety.

PC Smallwood then arrived to help PC Burbidge to distract the buffalo, which had moved back to the second man and was mauling him on the ground.

READ MORE:

Police marksmen arrived at the scene and tried to kill the animal, but their standard carbine rifle was not powerful enough, so instead formed a protective line around the men to allow paramedics to get to them.

The water buffalo was later killed.

Ralph Jump, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Peter, 19, was airlifted to hospital and underwent surgery, but died from his injuries.

An inquest into the deaths of the two men recorded a narrative conclusion in relation to Ralph Jump's death, and a conclusion of misadventure in relation to his son.

Steve Thorpe, chairman of Gwent Police Federation, said: “I commend these officers for their bravery at an incident they had never trained for and where the equipment initially available to them was ineffective.

“Despite this, all involved risked their own lives, facing a clearly dangerous and unpredictable animal, in an attempt to save the lives of those injured and protect others.”

The overall winners of the Police Bravery Award – held in London on Thursday evening – were four officers from West Yorkshire Police who disarmed and arrested two attackers who had murdered a man with a samurai sword and knives.

PFEW national chairman John Apter said: “Police officers are committed, dedicated public servants who frequently do extraordinary things to selflessly protect others.

“The outstanding bravery and professionalism shown by all the PFEW Bravery nominees once again proves we have the best police officers in the world.”