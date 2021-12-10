TREASURE hunters in Monmouthshire are among the most prolific in Wales.

They have dug up 38 buried treasure troves in the past nine years, when records began.

Data from the British Museum and the UK Government's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport shows fortune hunters and metal detectorists made their last five discoveries in Monmouthshire in 2019.

The number of treasure finds in the county dwarves those of other parts of Gwent – in the past nine years, seven treasure trove finds have been recorded in both Caerphilly and Newport, while two have been recorded in both Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen.

The British Museum said restrictions on people's exercise during coronavirus lockdowns contributed to a boost in unexpected garden discoveries last year – when metal detectorists and other treasure hunters could only search within the boundaries of their own properties.

More than 6,000 finds – which could include a single object or a hoard of coins – were recorded with the museum's Portable Antiquities Scheme during the first lockdown alone, when hunting with a metal detector outside the home was banned.

Across Wales, England, and Northern Ireland, the number of treasure finds topped 1,000 for the seventh year in a row in 2020 – 1,077 were recorded last year, of which just 22 were in Wales.

Take a look at the interactive map to find out how many treasure finds have been recorded in each part of Wales in the past nine years:

Anyone who thinks they have struck a hidden hoard has to tell the coroner within two weeks, so they can hold an inquest to decide whether it constitutes treasure and who will receive the items.

If they don't, they face an unlimited fine or up to three months behind bars.

Local and national museums are given the chance to purchase any pieces a coroner rules as treasure, but the finder doesn't leave empty-handed – they will be paid a sum depending on the haul's value.

The UK's Treasure Act currently defines treasure as finds older than 300 years and made of gold or silver, or artefacts made of precious metals.

But the UK Government announced in December 2020 that a new definition would be introduced to protect treasure from being lost to the public. It would see artefacts also defined as treasure if they are "of historical or cultural significance".

Metal detecting is the best way to unearth lost treasure, according to the figures.

Across Wales, England and Northern Ireland, the devices tracked down 96 per cent of finds in 2019, the most recent year with details on how the objects were discovered.

A further three per cent – 36 cases – were archaeological finds and 10 from field walking or scouring streams and shores.

Police recovered one treasure trove from a "nighthawker" – an illegal treasure hunter.

Additional reporting by Katie Williams, Data Reporter