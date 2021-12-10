A NEW collection of knitted festive faces have made their way to the streets of Magor once again to bring festive cheer to the Monmouthshire town.

The characters, which include Santa, a snowman and even a skiing penguin, are handmade by the local ‘Crafty Together’ yarn bombing group and placed on bollards around the town.

The festive friends have returned to Magor square once again. (Picture: Janet Fowler)

The talented knitters started making displays last Christmas to lift the mood of the town as Wales continued to battle a second wave of coronavirus.

Since then, they’ve created covers for Valentine’s Day, Easter and most recently a display for Remembrance Day. Janet Fowler set up the group in January 2020 in Rogiet after moving to the area from Norfolk.

Some of the characters on top of the bollard covers. (Picture: Janet Fowler)

“We’re all about making a colourful statement by changing the way we look at things. I like to think that because our covers are made of yarn, it’s comforting and cosy – especially at Christmas.

But it’s a time-consuming hobby, with each cover taking about 30 hours to create.

A knitted snowman waves at passers by. (Picture: Janet Fowler)

“A few members of our group knit or crochet the plain covers with other members helping to make the various characters like the penguin and snowman you can see on the Christmas display.

“We spent several hours out in the freezing cold putting up the current display. Donnie’s, the local coffee shop, very kindly gave us some hot drinks and brownies to keep us going.

“It makes it all worthwhile when people stop, smile and have a chat with us!”

The festive gang all together. (Picture: Janet Fowler)

The group continues to get a lot of local support – they’re currently sponsored by Monmouthshire Housing Association and local pub, The Golden Lion, has been offering free use of their function room so they can hold meetings and work on their designs.

“We’re so lucky to have such a supportive community. They’re always really positive about our work which helps keep us going.”