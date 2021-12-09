THE Dragons are set to be boosted for their European Challenge Cup opener at Perpignan by Wales forwards Elliot Dee, Taine Basham and Ben Carter.

Dee missed the United Rugby Championship defeats to Edinburgh and Glasgow after suffering an ankle injury in the autumn finale against Australia at Principality Stadium.

The 27-year-old from Newbridge is back in training and is in line to boost the pack for Saturday evening’s clash at the Stade Aime Giral (kick-off 5.30pm).

“Elliot is in consideration and is being walked through the week,” said director of rugby Dean Ryan.

BACK: Taine Basham

The Dragons are also likely to feature flanker Basham and lock Carter in the matchday squad after they were given a breather against Glasgow because of their autumn exertions.

The former was Wales' star of the series after playing every minute against New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

However, they are still down to their last two fit scrum-halves in Tavis Knoyle and Dan Babos with Argentina international Gonzalo Bertranou, Rhodri Williams and on-loan Lewis Jones on the treatment table.

“We have got three scrum-halves down at the moment and that makes life difficult because it’s an influential position,” said Ryan.

Babos made his first start since 2018 at Glasgow while Knoyle impressed off the bench on his return from ruptured knee ligaments, with the former Wales half-back playing his first game at any level since January.

BLOW: Jordan Williams broke his right hand in Glasgow

The Dragons will also be without full-back Jordan Williams until at least February after he suffered a broken right hand in the loss at Scotstoun Stadium.

“Jordan had an operation after breaking three or the four bones across the back of his hand,” said Ryan.

“They have all had surgical repairs and eight to 10 weeks is a realistic return from an injury like that.”

The Dragons name their team at midday on Friday.