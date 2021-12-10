A CAERPHILLY community came together to help combat climate change – by planting 600 trees.

Climate Action Caerffili Gweithredu Hinsawdd (CACGH) held the day last month at Morgan Jones Park.

Around 700 people took part in the fun day which included a 30ft Gratitude Tree which was created with land artist Kate Raggett, face painting, music, dancing, storytelling, games and crafts.

450 people including schools, Llamau and the general public took part in the planting of the trees which officially marked the start of the park’s Tiny Forest.

Ms Raggett said: “I felt honoured to be part of this environmentally significant local event and to be given the opportunity to draw out a large tree in celebration and gratitude of all trees.”

Jamie Pritchard, councillor for Morgan Jones Ward, said: “I have been very involved with the project over the last 14 months and seeing the community all coming together. The Tiny Forest is going to be a great asset to the borough, and it will be a green space for everyone to enjoy for years to come.”

The Tiny Forest is a small forest using a method developed by Japanese botanist Akira Myawaki. The forest is designed to grow 10 times faster than a conventional forest with benefits to help combat climate change and biodiversity loss.

Tiny Forest Caerphilly is the first community-led Tiny Forest in Wales and has an outdoor classroom and science projects. It was funded by the Welsh Government’s landfill disposals tax communities’ scheme which is administered by the WCVA. The idea was created by Climate Action Caerphilly.