A PRISONER was caught smuggling drugs into jail after swallowing two large wraps of cannabis.

Kyron Watkins, 21, from Cwmbran, was rumbled as he was being processed at Cardiff Prison, the city’s crown court heard.

The defendant was being taken back to jail for breaking the terms of his licence after being released from custody.

Rhodri Jones, prosecuting, said Watkins had earlier “ingested” nearly 8g of cannabis which had been mixed with tobacco.

The defendant, of Trannon Court, Thornhill, pleaded guilty to conveying a prohibited article into prison with the offence taking place on January 29.

Kevin Seal, representing Watkins, asked the court to take into account the fact it took 10 months for the case to be brought to court.

His barrister added the cannabis had been meant for his client’s own personal use and he had no intention of selling it on inside the jail.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Watkins: “Taking drugs into prison is a most serious matter.

“Drugs can act as currency in prison and can sometimes lead to bullying and disruption.

“They put other prisoners and prison officers at risk.”

He jailed the defendant for eight months.