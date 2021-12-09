A LAPTOP and money were stolen from a flat in Newport last month and Gwent Police are appealing for information.
It happened at a flat in Commercial Road, Newport between 9am and 9.30pm on Monday, November 29.
The items taken were a laptop, cash and bank cards.
Gwent Police would like to speak with the men in the CCTV images above as they believe they will be able to help with their enquiries.
Anyone with any information on the identity of the men or about the burglary should contact the force on 101 or through their social media pages and quote the reference 21*418313.
