UNION GMB have confirmed that an Asda distribution centre in Chepstow will be affected if members vote to strike.

Asda distribution and warehouse workers will take part in a consultative ballot that closes on December 20 to decide if they should take industrial action over a pay dispute.

GMB have not released any details about the specifics of the pay demands, but have confirmed that the Chepstow Asda distribution centre will be affected in the event of a strike.

The distribution centre is in Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate in Mathern.

It is also not known how long any industrial action will go on for - if it goes ahead at all.

If workers vote to strike in this ballot, it will take some time for the union to put forward a full strike ballot, meaning that there is no chance of a strike before Christmas

Negotiations between Asda and GMB are set to open in January.

GMB are encouraging workers to vote in favour of a strike, with national officer Nadine Houghton saying "we urge Asda workers to fight for what they deserve and vote YES for a ballot for industrial action.”

A spokesman from Asda said: "The GMB has recently made an additional pay claim on top of a two-year deal which was agreed with them in May.

"As our annual pay negotiations have just begun and discussions are ongoing, any talk of industrial action is premature.

"In addition, we have responded to the driver shortage by offering all of our existing HGV drivers a £1000 one-off discretionary incentive retention payment."

Tesco workers have already voted to strike, with industrial action to take place from December 20 to December 24.

A distribution centre in Magor will be affected by the strike.

