EBBW Vale are confident that the second Jason Strange era will be as successful as the first as the head coach prepares for the Premiership opener at Merthyr.

The former fly-half has returned to Eugene Cross Park to replace Greg Woods, who left at the end of the Premiership Cup along with his coaching team.

Strange will combine the Ebbw job with his rugby league coaching role at St Helens and will aim to repeat the exploits of his first spell.

He spent five seasons with the Steelmen, initially working alongside Neil Edwards and then in charge, when helping the club bounce back from relegation.

They won four titles in Division One East and then the Championship before he was named as Premiership coach of the year after they were runners-up in 2015.

He left to take up a role with the Welsh Rugby Union and Nigel Davies led the Steelmen to the title the following campaign.

"Jason is walking into a better situation than he did 10 years ago, that's for sure," said chairman Jon Jones.

"The Premiership is a tough league with a lot of good coaches and strong teams so it will be hard but we expect to get back on the right track and get back up the table.

"Jason's expectations are to return us to the top end of the Premiership and be competing for league and cups.

"It was a simple decision to bring him back once he wanted the job because he is a high-quality coach with a record of success. He is a very driven individual who understands the club and will enhance what is already here."

Ebbw propped up the east group of the Premiership Cup after being hit by injuries to key figures while they sat one from bottom in the aborted 2019/20 campaign when Bridgend were facing the drop.

They don't have to worry about relegation this season but Jones knows the returning boss won't be settling for rebuilding ahead of 2022/23.

"The trap door is not wobbling under our feet, which gives us a bit of comfort, but we can't be complacent," said the chairman.

"That's one thing that will never happen under Jason – he will be keen to start turning the corner and he will make changes."

Newport head into the league season in high spirits after claiming top spot in the east group of the Premiership Cup.

The Black and Ambers won eight of their 10 encounters to earn a home quarter-final against Bridgend on January 22, and they entertain the Ravens at Spytty Park this weekend.

Captain Matt O'Brien moved up to fifth on Newport's list of all-time points scorers with a try and conversion in the win against Ebbw Vale last time out.

The fly-half, who has recently shifted to midfield, is on 927 points and is closing in on fourth-placed Norman Morgan, who is on 945.

O'Brien looks likely to join Shane Howarth (1,035), Paul Turner (1,145) and Dan Griffiths (1,551) in hitting four figures for the club, although Dragons academy fly-half Will Reed is also enjoying responsibility from the tee this season.

The Championship title race promises to be fascinating even if the prize of promotion has to wait until next season.

Bargoed have started superbly with a trio of bonus-point wins and aim to move to a perfect 20 at Cross Keys while Bedwas go on their travels to Maesteg Quins.

Pontypool's trip to Ystalyfera has been postponed because of coronavirus.

Premiership fixtures: Llandovery v RGC, Merthyr v Ebbw Vale, Newport v Bridgend, Pontypridd v Carmarthen Quins.

Championship fixtures: Beddau v Narberth, Cardiff Met v Glamorgan Wanderers, Cross Keys v Bargoed, Maesteg Quins v Bedwas, Neath v Ystrad Rhondda, Tata Steel v Trebanos.