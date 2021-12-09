A MAN was stabbed in the shower by a flatmate who was being plagued by hallucinations brought on by paranoid schizophrenia.

Graham Harris’ horrific knife attack on Robert Barany took place at a bedsit they shared in Newport, prosecutor Jason Howells said.

The defendant was suffering from his “cruel condition” at the time, the city's crown court heard.

Mr Howells told of how Harris had been hearing Mr Barany's voice inside his head for weeks telling him he was going to kill him and his family.

The defendant’s brother Ashley Harris became concerned about him and the court was told Harris was seen standing guard with a replica sword on the landing because he was afraid someone was coming to kill him before the attack.

Mr Howells said the defendant later broke into the bathroom at the bedsit and attacked Mr Barany with a knife as he was taking a shower.

The victim wrestled with the defendant but suffered injuries in the struggle which included a superficial puncture wound to his torso and a cut to his left hand.

In a victim personal statement, he said he has been left with a small scar and has moved away from Newport at great personal expense following his traumatic experience.

Harris, 39, of Harrow Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to attempted wounding with intent and making a threat to kill.

The offences took place on March 13.

A few days later, after being remanded into custody following his appearance before magistrates, Harris assaulted two guards as he tried to escape from Cardiff Prison.

He bit one prison officer as they tried to take him for treatment at the University Hospital of Wales in a taxi.

The defendant admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Susan Ferrier, representing Harris, said: “He feels dreadful about his behaviour.

“The defendant was driven to behave as he did by hallucinations.”

Harris has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and was suffering with psychosis at the time of both offences.

Judge Richard Williams told him: "I recognise you are really sorry about what has happened.

“The illness from which you are suffering is a cruel condition.

"It makes you feel unsafe and unprotected and it puts others at risk.

“You want to get as well as you can and don't want to hurt anyone else.

“I am satisfied you are suffering from a mental disorder."

Harris was made the subject of a hospital order and a restriction order under the Mental Health Act.