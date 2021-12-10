DIRECT passenger trains between Crosskeys and Newport will finally return this weekend after almost 60 years.

Transport for Wales confirmed the long-awaited service would be reintroduced as part of a host of timetable changes from Sunday, December 12.

The first direct train will be the 10:19 service from Newport to Crosskeys on Sunday December 12.

Currently, anyone looking to travel between the two stations must change at Cardiff Central – which adds a significant chunk of time to the journey.

Under the plans, Transport for Wales is aiming to extend the Newport service to Ebbw Vale with this stretch of the line expected to be completed by 2023. Passenger trains have not run between the two stations since April 1962.

TfW have said the “enormous impact of COVID-19 over the last 18 months” has brought about a series of delays to its projects.

They cited issues such as “disruptions in supply chains, the delivery of infrastructure needed to operate new services and the ability to train new train crews, due to social distancing.”

Transport for Wales have announced the following changes to the Ebbw Valley line: • Crosskeys – Newport (hourly service until 21:20 Monday to Saturday). New route.

• Crosskeys – Newport (every two hours Sundays). New route.

• Cardiff Central – Ebbw Vale Town (22:34 Monday to Friday). Additional service until 31st December 2021.

• Cardiff Central - Ebbw Vale Town (23:02 Friday). Additional service from 3rd January 2022.

• Cardiff Central – Ebbw Vale Town (23:07 Monday to Thursday). New service from 3rd January 2022.

• Cardiff Central - Ebbw Vale Town (23:02 Saturday). Additional service.

More timetable changes have been announced for other services in Wales – you can find them here.

Colin Lea, Transport for Wales Planning and Performance Director, said: “We are introducing more services across our network and making adjustments elsewhere from 12 December. It’s really important for customers to check their journey details ahead of travelling.

“As we welcome more customers back to our services, some trains will be busier than they have been for a while, especially in the busy period leading up to Christmas. At present social distancing is not a requirement, but face coverings are mandatory, unless exempt.”