BORIS Johnson's snap press conference on Wednesday evening brought in sweeping changes to the Covid restrictions in England. Now the ball is in Mark Drakeford's court, as we await the results of the latest rules review in Wales.

The shift to winter 'Plan B' measures in England comes as the new Omicron variant of coronavirus spreads across the UK. But the PM's move have been met with a barrage of criticism from his own backbenchers, who have called the plans "really draconian" and "discriminatory".

But compared with the current rules in Wales – and in other parts of the UK – the Plan B restrictions simply bring England in line with the measures we've been living with for months.

Covid Passes are already being used by visitors to many venues and events in order to prove their vaccination status, and the recommendation to work from home has been Welsh Government policy since the early days of the pandemic.

What signals a huge shift in the way England deals with the virus in the coming weeks equates to 'business as usual' here in Wales.

But ahead of the next three-week review, in which Welsh ministers meet and decide if there are to be any changes to the nations' Covid rules, all eyes are on Mr Drakeford and his colleagues, to see if they will stick or twist.

MORE ON CORONAVIRUS:

The first minister's mantra over the past 21 months or so has been that the Welsh Government would make decisions that were right for people in Wales – regardless of what was being decided by Mr Johnson in Westminster.

This has, at times, meant that here in Wales we have been following a slightly different timetable, and a slightly different path, from our neighbours. Mr Drakeford went it along when he announced a two-week firebreak lockdown last autumn, and when he brought in a booze ban this time last year.

Guidance around the so-called 'rule of six', and even the start- and end-dates of lockdowns have also been different from those in England.

With the results of the Welsh Government's latest review expected in the next few hours – they tend to be trailed to the media the evening before the usual Friday press conferences – the big question is whether Mr Drakeford will make any alterations to the Covid rules here, either because of, or in spite of, what the PM announced on Wednesday.

This afternoon, a Welsh Government spokesperson indicated any changes announced in the next 24 hours would be minor, adding: “While there is increasing concern about the Omicron variant, we do not anticipate making significant changes to the existing regulations at the moment.”

Wales is currently following a plan called 'Covid Stable', meaning business remain open and there are no restrictions on visiting public places or meeting other people.

Our version of the PM's 'Plan B' is called 'Covid Urgent' and would involve a reintroduction of curbs that the Welsh Government insists would be proportional to any new threats the virus poses.

When the Welsh Government published that Winter Control Plan in October, it said one of those threats could be the emergence of a new variant.

The discovery of Omicron in South Africa, and its spread around the world, have been touted by political leaders here are a reason to remain cautious. Health minister Eluned Morgan said earlier today that the arrival of Omicron was "a sombre reminder that the pandemic is not yet over".

A handful of Omircon cases have been confirmed in Wales, among several hundred in the UK, but research into the potency of the new variant is still in its infancy, and it may be a few weeks before there is conclusive evidence surrounding transmissibility and any links to serious illness.

Earlier today, a leading epidemiologist at King's College London said the new Omicron variant of coronavirus appeared to be causing “milder” cold-like symptoms, but a reported higher rate of transmission could still have “devastating” consequences.

Additional reporting by the Press Association.