TWO employers based in Gwent have been listed by HMRC for historic cases of failing to pay minimum wage.

More than 200 companies in the UK were listed for failing to pay the minimum wage to 12,000 of the lowest paid workers.

Recognisable companies such as Waterstones, Schuh and Matalan featured on the list, as well as organisations including Hampshire County Council and London General Transport Services Limited.

Premier Forest Products Limited, a Newport-based timber supplier, was listed as being £797.70 in arrears for wage payments between October 1, 2014 and October 31, 2017.

Two workers were affected by this, with an average of £398.85 in arrears per worker.

The company has many different sites in the UK, including Crumlin, Birmingham and Doncaster.

A spokesman from Premier Forest Group said: "We are frustrated and disappointed that HMRC has decided to ‘name and shame’ us in this public way about two historical minor incidences where the arrears were paid as soon as we noticed them.

"Premier Forest Group is a substantial business with hundreds of staff employed across a number of sites, and is widely acknowledged for paying its staff typically 29 per cent above the industry average.

"Our staff are Premier’s most valuable asset."

The other employer listed was a Mr Charles Edward Bateman and concerned the payment of staff at the Hunter's Moon Inn in Abergavenny.

HMRC say that four members of staff were affected by arrears at an average of £1,218.55 between October 28, 2015 until April 26, 2018.

That is a total of £4,874.19 in arrears.

The Argus has approached the Hunter's Moon Inn for comment.

Minister for Labour Markets Paul Scully said:" We want workers to know that we’re on their side and they must be treated fairly by their employers, which is why paying the legal minimum wage should be non-negotiable for businesses.

"Today’s 208 businesses, whatever their size, should know better than to short-change hard-working employees, regardless of whether it was intentional or not.

"With Christmas fast approaching, it’s more important than ever that cash is not withheld from the pockets of workers.

"So don’t be a scrooge – pay your staff properly."