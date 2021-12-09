FIRE crews were called to a fire at a closed Newport pub this afternoon.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 3.55pm to a fire in the boiler room of a property - believed to be the Greyhound on High Street.
A spokeswoman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "We received the call at 3.55pm and a stop message was received at 5.39pm."
