PEOPLE are being urged to take lateral flow tests before going out and to wear face coverings when in public places in the latest Welsh Government Covid review.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said that Wales will remain at Alert Level 0 following today’s – Thursday, December 9 – review but will urge the Welsh public to do the following:

People flow before they go. This means taking a lateral flow test before going out – whether that’s to a Christmas party; Christmas shopping; visiting friends or family; going to any crowded or busy place or before travelling.



If the test is positive, don’t go out. Arrange for a PCR test and self-isolate.



People to wear face coverings in pubs and restaurants, when they aren’t eating or drinking. Everyone must wear face coverings in most other indoor public places, in accordance with the law, including in cinemas and theatres.

Mr Drakeford will address Wales at the 21-day review press conference tomorrow – Friday, December 10 – when he will discuss the measures he wants the public to take to help keep each other safe – and will urge everyone who is eligible to get their booster vaccine when they are contacted.

Mr Drakeford said: “The emergence of the Omicron variant is another worrying development in this long-running pandemic. We are concerned about the speed it is moving and its potential to infect large numbers of people.

“We are speeding up the roll-out of boosters in response to the new variant. We’re increasing the number of clinics and extending opening hours.

“Every single vaccination is a small victory against the virus – so please make getting your vaccine or booster a priority.

“This will be the best Christmas present you can give yourself and your family this year.

“None of us wanted to hear about the news of this new variant. After almost two years of the pandemic, we had all hoped that we could put coronavirus behind us this Christmas.

“But, we have faced challenges many times during this pandemic. And we have learned from each one. We are not back at square one.

“Please do everything you can to protect yourself and your loved ones. Please follow all the advice and all the measures which have kept us safe over the last couple of years. And let’s stay safe and well this Christmas.”

A handful of cases of the Omicron variant have been found in Wales but it is spreading across the UK.

More than a million people have already received their booster vaccine in Wales and the roll-out is being sped up to ensure the people of Wales have better protection against the variant.