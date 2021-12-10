A GWENT NHS worker surprised his partner and delighted onlookers by popping the question in the magical setting of Cardiff’s Christmas lights trail.
Alex Turner, from Blaina, who works as a healthcare support worker got down on one knee at Bute Park while visiting the park’s Christmas at Bute Park lights trail.
Ellie-Jo Lewis, a 111 call handler with the Welsh Ambulance Service who lives in Tir-Y-Berth, said yes with the backdrop of laser shows, enchanting fairy tree avenue, fire sculptures, mirror ball displays and illuminated trees, adding an extra-special memory on her birthday.
The couple met as NHS workers on a mental health assessment unit over a year ago.
Mr Turner said: “I was feeling very nervous but also overwhelmed with excitement as I have never felt anything like this in my life, and I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with her. I love her more than anything.”
The couple are looking forward to their first Christmas as an engaged couple and are going to start planning their wedding next year. They are also saving for their first house together.
