NEWPORT County AFC striker Dom Telford has won his second League Two player of the month award on the spin.

The 25-year-old forward took the honour in October and has been awarded the November prize after scoring in all four fixtures to make it seven on the spin.

Telford scored the late winner at Hartlepool, struck in the loss to Swindon and in the draws at Crawley and Colchester.

Sky Sports' EFL pundit Don Goodman said: "There's nothing quite like a goalscorer in top form, and that's exactly Dom Telford is now. He's been League Two's version of Midas over the past few weeks.

"The Newport finisher added four more strikes to his tally in November, on his way to justifiably picking up a second-straight player of the month gong."

Telford, who is poised to return in Saturday's home game against Port Vale after having coronavirus, has led the charge for the Exiles after forcing his way in from the cold in September.

IN-FORM: Dom Telford scored in all four League Two games in November

Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies said: "Telford tops the scoring charts in Sky Bet League Two and took his tally to 13 goals this term thanks to four goals in as many games during November, moving to the head of the betting as the 7/2 favourite for the golden boot.

"A 200/1 shot pre-season, Telford has now scored an incredible 12 goals in the last two months after his eight goals in October.

"We feel that Newport are a top-seven team with Telford in this sort of form and priced at 6/5, we expect them to squeeze into play-offs come the end of the season."

Pace-setting Forest Green Rovers' Rob Edwards won the League Two manager of the month award.

Former County loanee Scott Twine won the League One player of the month honour for his exploits at MK Dons, scoring three goals and recording four assists.