PONTYPOOL's WRU National Championship trip to Ystalyfera has been postponed because of coronavirus in the hosts' squad.
Pooler were set to travel to the Ynysydarren Ground on Saturday in a bid to keep the heat on early pace-setters Bargoed but will now have the weekend off with the fixture to be rearranged.
"Ystalyfera RFC have communicated that several of the club's players are displaying Covid-19 symptoms and are awaiting the results of PCR tests," read a Pontypool statement.
"Health and wellbeing always comes before rugby and all of us at Pontypool RFC extend our best wishes to those affected and we hope all concerned make a full and swift recovery."
Ystalyfera Tweeted: "We tried to do our best to keep the match on but with a few more issues on Thursday we had no choice [to postpone] for the safety of all involved."
Bargoed hunt a fourth bonus-point success of the campaign when they head to Pandy Park to face Cross Keys while Bedwas go on their travels to Maesteg Quins.
Championship fixtures: Beddau v Narberth, Cardiff Met v Glamorgan Wanderers, Cross Keys v Bargoed, Maesteg Quins v Bedwas, Neath v Ystrad Rhondda, Tata Steel v Trebanos.
