A LUXURY car driver has been banned from driving and fined more than £3,200 after he admitted a motoring offence.
Alan Talabani, 51, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi A8 without due care and attention on the A4042 in Abergavenny.
Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court heard how the offence was committed on September 17.
The defendant, of Duffryn Avenue, Lakeside, Cardiff, was disqualified from driving for six months.
Talabani was fined £3,264 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £190 victim surcharge.
