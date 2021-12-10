Holly Willoughby has responded to reports that she plans to quit This Morning, saying it was "so untrue".

The presenter hosts the ITV show alongside Phillip Schofield, and stated that it "hurt" her to read those stories in the press.

Rumours had sparked about the 40-year-old leaving the show when she launched her Wylde Moon lifestyle brand in September and published a book, Reflections, which explores issues including body image, burnout and control.

Appearing on the Jonathan Ross Show, Willoughby directly addressed this speculation.

She said: “I do really love him (Schofield). I really love him. We’re lucky. We really are.

Holly Willoughby addressed the quitting rumours on the Jonathan Ross Show (PA)

“I’ve read those things too. It hurts sometimes because it’s so unfair and untrue, so it’s difficult sometimes.

“We’re just incredibly lucky. So no, I’m not retiring. That’s a really long answer.”

Holly Willoughby speaks on retirement

Discussing retiring with the other guests, she said: “I never think like that. I feel very lucky to be on that show. The show changes so much, I think that’s the beauty of This Morning.

“Recently it’s had the highest ratings it’s had in 15 years. It’s doing really, really well which is extraordinary for a show that’s been around for as long as it has. And I think because it changes and it evolves and it adapts.

“But I think that show has something to teach us a little bit, as long as we keep evolving and changing and moving on and happy to flow with things…”