GWENT Police officers will patrol at an Ebbw Vale industrial estate following reports of anti-social driving.
Officers have received reports of anti-social driving at Rassau industrial estate.
Inspector Shane Underwood, of Gwent Police, has warned that anyone found to be driving dangerously in the area will face prosecution.
“Anti-social behaviour impacts on the wellbeing of residents and will not be tolerated in Blaenau Gwent,” he said.
“We're continuing to work with our partners to address concerns in Rassau.
“Any motorist caught driving their vehicle dangerously, erratically or in an anti-social manner will be prosecuted.”
