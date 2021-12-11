A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

SPENCER KEITH WILLIAMS, 51, of Rhymney Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £602.80 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to selling a 50g packet of Amber Leaf tobacco bearing, or the packaging of which bore, a sign identical to, or likely to be mistaken for, a registered trademark on November 4, 2020 and possessing goods with a false trademark for sale on November 11, 2020.

GEMMA CARNE, 43, of Oxford Street, Treforest, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she admitted drink driving on Main Road, Undy, Monmouthshire, with 76 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on November 8 and with 113 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on High Street, Blackwood, on November 10.

She was banned from driving for five years, ordered to complete a 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS SCOTT, 61, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SALAH ATALLAH, 31, of High Street, Blaina, was banned from driving for six months for driving without a licence on the A467 on April 23.

He was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GAVIN MARK BOURNE, 28, of Hoskins Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CORRINNE STANSBURY, 33, of Clifton Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £435 in compensation, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating on October 12.

MICHELLE LOUISE DREW, 35, of Longfellow Road, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTIAN CIRPACIU, 26, of Somerton Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.