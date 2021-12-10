IN-FORM striker Dom Telford is back for Newport County AFC’s clash with Port Vale – but the record-breaking running of Lewis Collins has provided a selection headache.

Telford, the League Two player of the month for November, missed Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Sutton United after contracting coronavirus.

The striker is out of isolation and is likely to return to the starting line-up in his bid to score for the eighth successive game in the league.

However, manager James Rowberry has a tough choice to make up front after Collins grasped his chance against Sutton.

Not only did the 20-year-old Exiles academy graduate spark the comeback with a wonderful curling goal from outside the box but he set the tone with his energy.

HIT: Lewis Collins got County's first goal with a superb strike against Sutton

“Lewis' running stats were astronomical. I haven't seen anything like the data that he collected,” said manager James Rowberry, the former Cardiff City first team coach.

“He ran 13.8 kilometres in a game and I have never seen that in my time at Cardiff and since I have been here.

“Not just that, because anybody can plod 13.8k. He ran over 1,500 metres of high-speed sprints. I love his enthusiasm.

“That was his first game in a while, so we have to be wary of that, but he did extremely well and I am pleased for him. All the lads work extremely hard for the team and every single one of them has been superb.”

Striker Courtney Baker-Richardson also scored against Sutton, his sixth of the season, and has formed a formidable partnership with Telford.

However, the 26-year-old has suffered from injury misfortune through the years and his workload comes into the selection debate ahead of a busy winter period.

UNIT: County celebrate their late winner against Sutton

“All these things are in the melting pot,” said Rowberry. “It’s a squad effort, a collective effort.

“I singled out Lewis for his performance because he deserved it but it will always be about the squad.

“Nobody is guaranteed a starting place, it's always on performance and the lads know that.

“I am just keen to keep emphasising that it is a collective effort, whether 1 to 18, or 1 to 24 with those that are not involved on matchday.

“Everybody is very much part of it, I have 100 per cent been given something to think about but I want that.

“I need that because it challenges and stretches us, keeping us moving forward and giving us extra drive and edge.”