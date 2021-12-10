A MAN who died last week following a serious assault in Monmouthshire “was adored by his family and friends.”

Matthew Oubridge, 56, was found unconscious and unresponsive by officers responding to a report of a serious assault in Church Street in Trellech, near Monmouth, at around 8.40pm on Saturday, December 4.

Officers had attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, who confirmed that Mr Oubridge had died.

Mr Oubridge’s family have paid tribute to him, saying that he “would always be there for his loved ones”.

“Matthew was an amazing father, uncle, brother and son, who was tragically taken away too soon,” they said.

“He was adored by his family and friends; he had the kindest heart and would always be there for his loved ones.

“He will be sorely missed, and our lives will never be the same again.

“We will cherish the memories we have for the rest of our lives. We, as a family, request that you please respect our privacy at this sad time.”

A 40-year-old man from the Bristol area was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released on conditional bail.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2100424065.

“Officers investigating are also keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage between 7pm and 9.30pm on Saturday, December 4 between Chepstow and Trellech.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any details.”

A community street surgery is being held today (Friday) by the Monmouth neighbourhood policing team until 12.30pm at the Babington Centre in Trellech where members of the public can speak to officers with any concerns.