HERE is a round-up of everyone from Caerphilly who has been fined for speeding over the past week.

The following cases are for the week from December 3-10.

Lesley Price

Price was fined more than £200 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, December 3.

The 37-year-old, of Heol Graig Wen, Penyrheol, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph section of Newton Nottage Road in Porthcawl.

She was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on May 31, 2021.

She was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Craig Jenkins

Jenkins was fined more than £100 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Friday, December 3.

The 27-year-old, of The Avenue, Wyllie, was clocked travelling at 62mph on a 50mph section of the Llanddowror Bypass.

He was fined £162 for the offence, which occurred on June 19, 2021.

He was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Francisco Abreu

Abreu was fined £40 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, December 3.

The 55-year-old, of Rowan Place, Rhymney, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph section of Dowlais High Street.

He was fined £40 for the offence, which occurred on June 2, 2021.

He was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jon-Neil Dawson

Dawson was fined more than £200 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 7.

The 32-year-old, of Knights Walk, Caerphilly, was clocked travelling at 37mph on a 30mph section of the A470.

He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on June 7, 2021.

He was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Craig Weston

Weston was fined more than £60 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, December 8.

The 41-year-old, of Edgehill, Pontllanfraith, was clocked travelling at 71mph on a 60mph section of the A40.

He was fined £66 for the offence, which occurred on June 11, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Adam Griffiths

Griffiths was fined £21 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, December 8.

The 28-year-old, of Cwmgelli Villas, Cwmgelli, was clocked travelling at 39mph on a 30mph section of Parkway Llwyncelyn Terrace in Cwm Nant Gwynt.

He was fined £21 for the offence, which occurred on May 25, 2021.

He was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.