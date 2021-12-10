Tickets for Olivia Rodrigo's 2022 UK tour go on sale today and here's where you can get yours.
The pop sensation announced that she will be adding UK dates in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London in July 2022.
Next summer's UK dates are part of her 2022 world SOUR tour.
Rodrigo recently won “New Artist of the Year” at the American Music Awards and has been nominated in seven categories at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
Her nominations include “Record Of The Year,” “Album Of The Year,” “Song Of The Year,” “Best New Artist,” “Best Pop Solo Performance,” “Best Pop Vocal Album,” and “Best Music Video".
How to buy Olivia Rodrigo tickets for the 2022 tour
Next year's tour kicks off in Glasgow on July 2 and will end with two dates in London on July 6 and 7.
Tickets go on general sale on Friday, December 10 at 9 am via Live Nation.
All tickets for her Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London dates can be purchased via Live Nation.
Olivia Rodrigo UK tour dates 2022
- July 2, 2022 - O2 Academy Glasgow
- July 3, 2022 - O2 Apollo Manchester
- July 4, 2022 - O2 Academy Birmingham
- July 6, 2022 - Eventim Apollo, London
- July 7, 2022 - Eventim Apollo, London
