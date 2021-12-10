Happy Mondays are going on a UK tour in 2022 and tickets go on sale today.
The Salford-born band, consisting of singer Shaun Ryder and dancer and percussionist Bez, are set to play 23 dates across the UK next year.
Happy Mondays are best known for hit songs such as Step On and Kinky Afro, which both reached number five in the UK singles chart.
💥 HAPPY MONDAYS NEW UK TOUR 2022!!! 💥— Happy Mondays (@Happy_Mondays) December 6, 2021
Happy Mondays will play a 25 date tour throughout the UK next October, November and December + special guests CAST
🙌🏻 💃 🕺🏻 🎸 ⭐️
TICKETS on sale Fri 10th Dec at 10am: https://t.co/p7LIuBr1BN#HappyMondays #Cast #Tour #Livemusic pic.twitter.com/sHtK7qerN9
How to get tickets
You can buy tickets when they go on general sale on Friday December 10 at 10am via Ticketmaster.
Happy Mondays tour dates 2022
Here’s the full list of Happy Mondays tour dates for 2022.
October
07 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
08 – Nottingham, Rock City
09 – Hull, Su Asylum
13 – Northampton, Roadmender
14 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall
15 – London, O2 Brixton Academy
21 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
22 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
27 – Brighton, Dome
28 – Guildford, Glive
29 – Sheffield, O2 Academy
November
03 – Manchester, Academy
04 – Manchester, Academy
05 – Leeds, O2 Academy
12 – Bristol, O2 Academy
13 – Blackburn, Kings George’s Hall
18 – Norwich, The Nick Rayns Lcr
19 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy
20 – Oxford, O2 Academy
24 – Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre
25 – Dundee, Fat Sams
26 – Glasgow, Barrowlands
27 – Glasgow, Barrowlands
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.