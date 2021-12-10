Happy Mondays are going on a UK tour in 2022 and tickets go on sale today.

The Salford-born band, consisting of singer Shaun Ryder and dancer and percussionist Bez, are set to play 23 dates across the UK next year.

Happy Mondays are best known for hit songs such as Step On and Kinky Afro, which both reached number five in the UK singles chart. 

How to get tickets

You can buy tickets when they go on general sale on Friday December 10 at 10am via Ticketmaster.

Happy Mondays tour dates 2022

Here’s the full list of Happy Mondays tour dates for 2022.

October
07 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
08 – Nottingham, Rock City
09 – Hull, Su Asylum
13 – Northampton, Roadmender
14 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall
15 – London, O2 Brixton Academy
21 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
22 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
27 – Brighton, Dome
28 – Guildford, Glive
29 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

November
03 – Manchester, Academy
04 – Manchester, Academy
05 – Leeds, O2 Academy
12 – Bristol, O2 Academy
13 – Blackburn, Kings George’s Hall
18 – Norwich, The Nick Rayns Lcr
19 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy
20 – Oxford, O2 Academy
24 – Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre
25 – Dundee, Fat Sams
26 – Glasgow, Barrowlands
27 – Glasgow, Barrowlands