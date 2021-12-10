EMERGENCY services were in attendance after a crash near Brithdir in Caerphilly.
Officers have been called to the crash, on Cwmsyfiog Road, at around 11am.
The road was closed between Commercial Street to White Rose Way.
Gwent Police asked drivers avoid the area if possible.
The road has since re-opened, according to Gwent Police.
A police spokesperson said: “Emergency Services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on Cwmsyfiog Road.
“The road is closed between Commercial Street to White Rose Way. Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey.”
