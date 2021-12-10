THE Welsh Government have recently announced that a trial that will extend the school day will take place in spring - but it is not a popular decision for many Argus readers.

Fourteen schools will be taking part in the trial and will add an extra five hours to the school week.

The Welsh Government have said that the scheme is focused primarily on helping disadvantaged children.

Little detail is available on what exactly will be offered in the extra time, but the Welsh Government have said that there will be art, music, sport and core academic sessions.

There is already opposition from school leaders' union NAHT and director Laura Doel said: "Evidence shows that keeping children in school for longer does not increase a child’s capacity to learn; the focus should be on providing quality teaching and learning during schools’ hours."

Argus readers broadly oppose the scheme, with many pointing out that the school day is aready too long for many children.

On Facebook, Claire Taylor said: "Absolutely not!! It's a long enough day for children as it is, in my opinion.

"Children are tired enough after school with the hours as they are, let alone adding anymore to their day!

"The concentration levels would be zero.

"Given the almost two years that these children have had, due to the pandemic, let's just let them be children!!!"

Jodie Power echoed Ms Taylors words and argued that a higher quality of education in schools should be pursued.

Ms Power said: "Increasing the number of hours in school will just make the kids even more tired.

"How about investing in the schools so they can offer a better quality of education during the hours they're already open? Too radical?!"

Many agreed with Ms Power and some said that the curriculum should be changed to teach children more viable life skills.

Vicky Augustus said: "How about scrapping the curriculum as it stands and start teaching children what they need for the real world?

"What is the point in teaching them all about algebra, foreign languages or English literature if they are never going to make use of them?

"An education which is relevant and caters for an individuals strengths would be so much better instead of writing them off as failures if they can't grasp what 2(x +8y) is!!"

Despite the Welsh Goverment pledging £2 million to support schools to hire third parties to deliver the content of the extra sessions, some readers have questioned the extra strain this will have on teachers.

Neil Jenkins said: "As a teacher, I am at my desk at 7.30am and don't often leave until 6pm. There is no capacity for this.

"Furthermore, most good schools already run sports and arts clubs after school so more funding for this would be welcome.

"However, let's see the evidence that these proposed changes actually make a difference to the education of children.

"I fear there will be little actual evidence as this is mainly about childcare (if we are being 100% honest in this debate).

"If childcare issues are behind these proposals, then use funding to help reduce childcare costs that have spiraled out of control instead.

"Finally, children need to have downtime away from the classroom which is vital for wellbeing (which is meant to be a central plank of education policy by Welsh Labour).

"When the spotlight is turned onto cultures and countries that have very long school days, we see that mental health issues and suicide in young people is the highest.

"Is that what we want to strive to here in Wales?"

READ MORE:

However some believe that the scheme is a good idea.

Lucy-Ann Kent said: "Research shows the longer children are in a structured environment the better they do, especially vulnerable children and "latch key kids".

"Private schools excel because they already take this approach.

"This would give all children the opportunity to engage in extracurricular activities, a huge boost to confidence and skills, that may only have been available to children with better off parents.

"I have been a teacher in state and attended a small private school on assisted place as a child.

"This is not about teachers' workloads really, private school teachers do this all the time.

"And everyone in the profession knows how much disadvantaged children can regress during the 6 week summer holidays.

"This is a very good idea."

Some have raised the issue that this scheme would not be effective for children with special educational needs (SEN) and the money and effort would be better spent on helping them and other children who are struggling.

Kelly Louise said: "No, I'd rather the extra funding go into schools for better resources, more support staff for the children who are struggling and more dedicated spaces made available for children with SEN.

"There is most definitely not enough support available for children with SEN."