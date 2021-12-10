A PAEDOPHILE told an undercover police officer that “sex with children shouldn’t be illegal but freely available”.

Julian Mitchell, 50, from Newport, also claimed he had touched a girl and was caught in the sting after chatting on social media.

Jason Howells, prosecuting, said: “The defendant told the officer, ‘I like to take risks for the best sex. Sex with children shouldn’t be illegal but freely available.’”

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Mitchell then spoke about how he’d like groom the officer’s daughter.

The defendant was arrested and police found nearly 2,000 child abuse pictures on his iPhone.

They included 725 category A images, the most serious category, 722 category B and 499 category C images.

Some of the pictures were of babies.

Mr Howells said: “The defendant denied to the police that he was sexually interested in children.

“He claimed to have exaggerated his side of the chat and said he had encouraged the other person because it made them sexually excited which made him sexually excited.”

In a chat with someone else on social media, Mitchell spoke to them about having sex with a boy as young as 10 after giving them alcohol and poppers.

Mitchell, of Great Oaks Park, Rogerstone, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children.

He was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

Gareth Williams, representing the defendant, said his client had been living in a “fantasy world”.

His barrister told the court: “There was no desire to follow these claims up.

“Although what is said in these chatrooms are disturbing, they are not true and are made up.

“He feels embarrassment, shame and humiliation. He is remorseful and has had time to reflect.

“The defendant has lost his job and he’s lost his reputation.

“He was working away and became slightly isolated.”

Mr Williams said Mitchell needed help for his “unhealthy interest”.

Judge Timothy Petts told the defendant he could spare spending him straight to jail after hearing there was a low risk of him reoffending.

He added that this case was unusual because he had not searched online for the indecent images but been sent them by other paedophiles.

Mitchell was jailed for 14 months, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant must pay £1,200 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge.

Mitchell will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2021.