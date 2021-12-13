A THIEF has been jailed after he stole nearly £1,500 worth of bras and knickers from a Marks & Spencer store.
Liam Michael Chadwick, 34, was caught following his raid on the M&S shop in Newport earlier this month, the city’s magistrates’ court heard.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
The defendant, of Millfield Close, St Mellons, Cardiff, admitted the theft and having a Stanley knife in public on Friday, December 3.
MORE NEWS: Drunken passenger who robbed taxi driver jailed
Chadwick also pleaded guilty to stealing perfume valued at £202 from Boots in Newport and goods from the Spar store in Rumney, Cardiff, days earlier.
This offending put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence for previous shoplifting offences.
The defendant was jailed for 30 weeks and ordered to pay £202 in compensation.
There was no loss or damage to M&S over the theft of the underwear which was worth £1,463.50 after the goods were recovered.
The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment