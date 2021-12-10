Owners of caravans at Amroth Castle Holiday Park say that they have been left in the dark regarding plans following its sale in a multi-million-pound deal.

As reported in the Western Telegraph last week, the Castle and grounds have been bought by Countrywide Park Homes for an undisclosed sum, in the multi-millions, as a holiday home venue.

Caravan owner, Geraint Rees, said caravan owners only knew about the sale through the Western Telegraph.

He said none of them had been contacted by Countrywide, or the park’s previous owners or management, and they have no idea of the company’s intentions regarding the park.

“Despite Countrywide Parks making this very recent announcements of the buyout, there has not been one contact to any of the existing caravan park owners,” said Mr Rees.

“Existing owners are still being kept in the dark,” said Mr Rees. “Countrywide Parks portfolio is generally £250,000 log cabins and of a residential nature.

“Amroth Castle since 1958 has always been a family caravan park, with static caravan pitches. Where does this leave us?”

Mr Rees said that many owners had significant sums invested in their caravans and were now feeling anxious about what would happen next.

He also expressed concerns about the company’s ratings and reviews on Trustpilot and its claims that the park had access to a private stretch of beach.

“Many of us have our life savings invested in our caravans,” he said. “Between Covid and the[sale], it’s been a very difficult and worrying time.

“We have all paid our deposits for next season, but our big concern is; is it safe to pay the remaining £4,000 site fees due at end of January?

“We have been treated very shabbily. We are very disappointed and extremely concerned.”

A spokesperson for Countrywide said that the caravan owners should have been informed of the sale by the previous owners. She added the new owners would be in touch soon.

“The completion only went through a couple of days ago, so it is very early stages on Countrywide’s part,” she said.

“The owners will receive communication from Countrywide in the coming weeks advising them of the purchase of the park with head office contact details.”

She added that owners were welcome to contact head office in the meantime on 0800 150 3333 or info@countrywideparkhomes.co.uk.