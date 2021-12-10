EIGHT coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Gwent in one day, according to Public Health Wales.
This means the number of people who have died with coronavirus in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has risen to 1,119.
Across Wales, nine deaths were recorded in total according to the latest Public Health Wales release – covering the 24 hours up to 9am on Thursday.
There were a total of 2,462 new coronavirus cases recorded across Wales, 472 of which were in Gwent 2,462 across Wales.
Newport recorded the highest number of new cases in Gwent – and joint-fifth highest in Wales – with a rise of 138, while Caerphilly saw 123 new cases.
Torfaen and Monmouthshire both recorded 74 new cases, while 63 were reported in Blaenau Gwent.
Blaenau Gwent (525.3) is the only area in Gwent to have a seven day rolling weekly case rate per 100,000 people, for the week up to Sunday, December 5 – the latest available data – above the Wales-wide average (504.6).
Torfaen’s case rate now stands at 486.4, just higher than Monmouthshire’s (486.3).
Newport has recorded a case rate of 478.4 while Caerphilly (470.5) has the lowest in Gwent, and the ninth lowest in Wales.
