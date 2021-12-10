A NEWPORT record store had an incredible surprise when it received an extremely rare vinyl copy of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s classic ‘Happy Xmas (War is Over)’, to mark 50 years since the hit was released.

Diverse Vinyl, based on Charles Street, was given the sixth of just 50 acetate vinyl pressings of the iconic song in the post last Friday.

The store is one of only 25 record shops across the UK, picked personally by Yoko Ono and her son Sean Ono Lennon, to get their hands on a copy. Two other record shops in Wales, Spillers Records and Kelly’s Records in Cardiff, have also received copies.

Paul Hawkins of Diverse Vinyl with holding the sixth of just 50 pressings of Lennon's Christmas classic.

Paul Hawkins, who started Diverse Vinyl in 1995, said he had no idea that he was receiving such a rare piece of music history.

“I didn’t even know it existed when it turned up,” Mr Hawkins told the Argus.

“When it arrived last Friday, I had no idea what it was and when I opened it, I just couldn’t believe it.”

When Paul looked inside the record sleeve, he found a message that was written and personally signed by Sean Ono Lennon.

The letter written and signed by Sean Ono Lennon was inside the record sleeve.

In the letter, Mr Lennon said: “Happy Xmas. This is one of only fifty Limited Edition acetates hand-cut at Abbey Road, it’s yours – to sell, auction, raise money to help your business or your favourite charity or to fund your Xmas party – to spread Xmas cheer.

“We’d love to see the journey these acetates take, and the goodwill that they spread.”

Mr Hawkins is still unsure what he will do with the record.

The acetate vinyl pressing is said to give the record an incredible sound.

“It’s obviously a very rare piece of music and to think we’ve got the sixth copy of just fifty of these is quite special – especially being one of just 25 stores to get one,” he said.

“But we haven’t had a lot of time to think how we’ll actually use the record – we’re really busy with Christmas at the moment.”

As for the remaining 25 copies, they’re being given to various music charities, non-profits and grassroots organisations that are supporting the UK music scene. Included on the list are gig venues, music education programmes and initiatives promoting gender equality and music therapy.

The record has already caught the eye of music buffs and record collectors from across the world. One of the copies is already up for sale on eBay with bids topping £4,200.

Happy Xmas (War is Over) was first released by John Lennon and Yoko Ono in the United States on December 1, 1971.