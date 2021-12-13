CAERPHILLY County Borough Council will launch a new team to tackle the issue of vacant properties.

The council’s Cabinet approved a team to be launched to deal with empty properties, particularly in town centres.

A plan has been developed which includes actions that build on the current council plan to engage with owners of vacant properties so that the properties can be again used productively.

Some of the empty properties may be used to help meet the housing demand in the area and help to preent homelessness.

To do this, the new team will work alongside the council's housing solutions team.

The team has the power to take enforcement action when residential properties are causing significant concern.

Cllr Shayne Cook, the council’s cabinet member for social care and housing, said: "I’d like to welcome our new members of staff to Team Caerphilly and look forward to working with them to tackle this issue.

"As well as being an unsightly blot on our communities, long-term empty properties can also become a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

"Whilst the council has already been supporting owners to bring empty homes back into use for several years, this dedicated team will further enhance this work."