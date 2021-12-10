MANAGER James Rowberry has pleaded with Newport County AFC supporters to be patient with his players when they are probing for openings in attack.

The Exiles developed a possession-based style under Michael Flynn last season, building from the back with defender Matty Dolan and midfielder Josh Sheehan as key figures.

Rowberry took the helm in October and also wants his side to play on the deck with loanees Finn Azaz of Aston Villa and Ollie Cooper of Swansea being tasked with finding space in ‘the pockets’ between the opposition midfield and defence.

The Exiles trailed 2-0 to 10-man Sutton United at half-time on Tuesday before fighting back for a dramatic 3-2 win courtesy of Dolan’s penalty in added time.

They levelled with half an hour to go but there was the odd grumble from the stands when County kept shifting the ball rather than putting it into the box.

BOSS: County manager James Rowberry

“When Sutton set up as they did, sometimes it's harder playing against 10 men because they come into that block and don't open up when holding onto a lead,” said Rowberry.

“The main bit of data for me was that we had 30 shots on goal but only six on target because they Sutton have the highest amount of blocks in this division. We had to be patient in what we do.

“Going onto the supporters, I could sense their frustration that we were not just putting the ball into the box but we have to be methodical in what we do.

“We have good players on the pitch to do that and I am not going to be one of those managers that chucks five strikers on the pitch to try and get goals.

“We try to switch play, penetrate, get in pockets, play in behind and mix it up. We have to move the ball and we have [technical] footballers on the pitch, so we will maintain and keep the ball.

“We got the rewards on Tuesday night, so there has to be an element of patience to what we do.

“The rewards are showing because, and I don't always look at points, but we are averaging two points a game in the league since I came in.”

Rowberry made a late change against Sutton when physical striker Alex Fisher came on for Courtney Baker-Richardson.

“The reason we brought 'Fish' on was that we felt we were getting into areas and wanted to put balls into the box,” said the manager.

“They went to a back five and we felt we might need a bit more of an aerial presence in the box when crossing it, not so much in open play.

“But it's horses for courses in different games - at Hartlepool we brought Kevin Ellison on because we needed some rough and tumble up front. At times we will use different players.”