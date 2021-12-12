A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

SOPHIE CLARKE, 24, of Agincourt Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 17 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 145 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Medway Road on July 10.

She was ordered to pay £1,170 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHLOE ELLUL, 24, of Goossens Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood at the Coldra roundabout on June 30.

She was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ADAM WILLIAM CARNELL, 32, of Blaen Blodau Street, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £1,359 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on September 10.

PATRICK DALY, 29, of Green Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 47 months after he admitted driving while disqualified on High Street on September 19.

He was ordered to pay £592 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAY LEO FAGAN, 28, of Waltwood Park Drive, Llanmartin, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on London Street on May 27.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CONNOR WILLIAMS, 22, of Lysaght Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £377 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Corporation Road on February 16.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID EDWARD WILLIAMS, 42, of Medway Road, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £334 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on George Street on March 27.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.