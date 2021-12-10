PEOPLE in Wales face uncertainty over their Christmas plans after first minister Mark Drakeford announced that the coronavirus restrictions will now be reviewed every week.

Mr Drakeford made the announcement following the rise of the omicron variant across the UK.

The latest review of restrictions, carried out by ministers on Thursday, had been expected to lay out the rules to cover the Christmas period.

But those planning ahead will now have to wait, with the rules now set to be reviewed each week.

This means that there may be a review on December 23 – the outcome of which would be shared on Christmas Eve.

When asked if people in Wales should cancel their plans, Mr Drakeford said: “After almost two years of the pandemic, we had all hoped that we would have put coronavirus behind us this Christmas.

“Unfortunately, it is a simple matter of fact that we are once again facing an uncertain future.”

Mr Drakeford stopped short of asking people to cancel Christmas events and parties, but called on the public to take measures to protect themselves and each other.

“We strongly urge everyone to flow before you go,” he said.

“That means taking a lateral flow test before you go out – whether that’s to a Christmas party, Christmas shopping, visiting friends or family, going to any crowded or busy place and before travelling.

“If that lateral flow test is positive, don’t go out at all.

“We should approach Christmas by doing all those things which we know can help to protect us and other people from the virus.

“Make sure that you are vaccinated and take up those appointments, wear a mask in crowded public places, and think about the people you are meeting – especially if you are meeting people whose underlying health conditions make them particularly vulnerable to the virus.

“All those simple things – the social distancing, the things we’ve learnt to do – can keep us on track, and that’s how we should all be approaching Christmas.”