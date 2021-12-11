A PAEDOPHILE who watched and kept videos of children being raped was told the victims in such films are “not cartoon characters”.

At Newport Crown Court, Richard Blight, 58, from Monmouthshire, was blasted by a judge over his crimes.

Prosecutor Peter Donnison told how police found the filth after they raided the defendant’s home in the summer of 2020.

Blight had films and pictures showing children from babies up to teenagers being sexually abused.

Some of the vile material included scenes of rape.

He had 545 category A images, depicting the worst kind of abuse, which included 303 films.

There were 407 category B films and pictures and 733 category C films and pictures.

The defendant also had “grossly offensive” images of extreme pornography of sex between adults and dogs and horses.

Blight, of Glendower Street, Monmouth, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of children and possession of an extreme pornographic image.

The offences were committed on August 5 last year.

The defendant was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

No mitigation was presented by his barrister Thomas Stanway when the judge, Recorder Greg Bull QC, said he would follow the recommendation of the pre-sentence report.

He told Blight: “You sensibly pleaded guilty at the magistrates’ court.

“These are not cartoon characters but real life children who are being abused.

“Childhoods are ruined and you are right to feel so ashamed.”

Blight was jailed for nine months, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant will have to pay £400 prosecution costs and a £156 victim surcharge.

Blight must register as a sex offender for the next 10 years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2031.