THE family of a well-known figure in the Chepstow community have paid tribute to him following his death.

Mick Mason was a fixture of the town centre, working from Cobbler's Cabin on Rifleman's Way for a quarter of a century.

He passed away on Saturday, December 4 at the University Hospital of Wales.

He was 68 years old.

Originally from Suffolk, Mr Mason had spent nearly 30 years serving in the Royal Engineers - 1969 until 1993 - finishing his career in the armed forced in Beachley.

"When dad finished his service in the army he purchased the business Cobbler's Cabin in Chepstow lending his trade skills as a carpenter/joiner to cobbling for a living," Mr Mason's son Stefan said.

During the 25 years Mr Mason owned Cobbler's Cabin, the people of Chepstow relied on his skills to repair anything from leather bags to shoes all the way through to key-cutting.

Following his death, Cobbler's Cabin is now to close.

"Hearing the sound of classical music and smelling the traditional smells of polish and glue were all things people would recognise when visiting the shop," Stefan said.

"We have had lots of people from the community talk about how they used to enjoy stopping by to speak with dad whilst talking through anything and everything."

He said that outpouring of emotion and recognition since the passing of his father have been "overwhelming, but testament to the huge impact dad had on so many people in the Chepstow and surrounding communities".

He added: "Dad leaves a huge gap behind which, in time, will be filled with the amazing memories he has created for the large family he leaves."