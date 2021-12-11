LOAN star Ollie Cooper wants to finish the job with Newport County AFC by staying for the whole season after helping them climb into the League Two promotion mix.

The 21-year-old has been a leading figure for the Exiles since heading east from Swansea City on deadline day, making 17 appearances and topping the club's assist table with seven.

The dynamic midfielder is key to County's style under James Rowberry with his driving runs, comfort on the ball under pressure and cunning positioning in attack plus his energetic pressing in defence.

Cooper is on a season-long loan and wants to continue his footballing education at Rodney Parade, but that is a call to be made by the Swans.

Last season Brandon Cooper was a huge hit in the first half of County's campaign before being called back to west Wales to provide cover in the Championship.

The loss of the central defender and Swindon midfielder Scott Twine hit the promotion push but Ollie Cooper wants to stay to help the eighth-placed Exiles keep climbing the table.

Ollie Cooper of Newport County is brought down by Paudie O'Connor of Bradford City

"I don't see any reason why I should go [back in January] I am enjoying my football and I am playing week in, week out," he said.

"It's out of my hands, if Swansea decide to recall me then I'd be happy to go back but I'd also be happy to finish the season here."

Cooper is under contract at the Swans until 2023 with the option for another season and believes he is reaping the rewards of racking up the minutes in Newport.

The midfielder made five appearances off the bench for his parent club last season but was getting itchy feet.

"I had a lot of conversations with the manager at Swansea and ultimately I needed football," said Cooper.

"Last season I was on the bench a lot but never really got on until the final stages of the season.

Ollie Cooper of Newport County gets away from Will Randall of Sutton United

"I felt that I needed a full season of playing men's first-team football. It was a no-brainer, I needed to get out.

"The aim for anyone that goes out on loan is to get the game time needed to go back and be able to have an impact.

"They've had somebody there at every home game, whether the gaffer or one of his assistants. I know they are keeping track of me."

Cooper is the son of former Cardiff City and County midfielder Kevin, who lives in Malaysia but is back in Wales at the moment.

He was in the stands to watch the midweek win over Sutton United and will return to Rodney Parade for the clash with third-placed Port Vale.

Ollie hopes to treat his father to a celebration: "I want to contribute however I can, whether that's goals or assists.

"At the moment I am getting the assists so I just need to add a few more goals to bump up the numbers."