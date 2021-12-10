AFTER England toughened up restrictions following the outbreak of the omicron variant, Wales’ first minister announced that there would be no major changes to the rules – for this week at least.

Mark Drakeford told a press conference in Cardiff that Wales would remain at alert level zero, although restrictions would now be reviewed each week.

So what does that mean for people in Wales in the build up to the Christmas period? We’ve looked at some of the key outcomes from this week’s review below.

Can you have a Christmas party?

The short answer is yes. The first minister did not ask people to cancel their Christmas parties.

He did, however, ask people to take a lateral flow test before going out. He also said that, from today, people in Wales should wear face coverings in pubs or restaurants when they are not eating or drinking.

Should you work from home?

Yes, if possible. Mr Drakeford told the press conference: “Wherever you can, please work from home. That really does help.”

He added that if you cannot work from home, you should test and follow the guidelines which have remained in place in Wales throughout the pandemic – with regards to social distancing and wearing face coverings in indoor places.

At what point would restrictions come in?

Mr Drakeford did not give a benchmark for what would be needed for the Welsh Government to bring in stricter restrictions. However, he did indicate that they would take a proactive approach.

“The advice from SAGE has long been that if you know there is a problem coming towards you, you should try and act early and try to get ahead of the problem as best you can. We have done our best to follow that advice in Wales.

While I can't give a precise sense of what exactly would trigger action, when exactly action would happen, I’m happy to set out that general principle that if we see a situation in Wales coming at us because of what we see happening elsewhere that tells us that action needs to be taken, as difficult as it is and as upsetting as it can be, I still think the right thing to do is to follow that advice.”

Will schools break up early for Christmas?

This is not something that the Welsh Government are going to enforce upon schools, Mr Drakeford said, and called on local authorities to give parents plenty of notice in case of any changes.

“Across Wales local education authorities are continuing to have discussions with schools and headteachers,” said the first minister.

“Most local education authorities plan to end school at the end of next week. There are around eight local authorities who have school terms that end on December 22. They will be having discussions about how to make sure that they can bring the school term to an end carefully and safely.

“We have a shared ambition to keep as many children in school as safely as we can right up to the end of term. But if their individual circumstances mean they have to make other choices, that they do that in an orderly way and that they give parents notice of any changes they need to make.”

Does the saga around the Downing Street Christmas parties mean people will be less likely to follow the rules?

Mr Drakeford said that he felt the “cautious” and “consistent” messaging from the Welsh Government throughout the pandemic means that the “vast bulk of people” will still play their part as we head into Christmas.

“I think there’s one very important difference that we have here in Wales – and the same will be true of Scotland and Northern Ireland – which is that we have a government of own here in Wales.

“The messages we have given to people here in Wales have throughout the pandemic been very different to the ones that the Prime Minister has conveyed across the border.

“I hope the fact that people in Wales have had those consistent messages here in Wales means we will go on, as we have been very lucky to have the support of the vast bulk of people in Wales who go on every day thinking and acting carefully and playing their part.”