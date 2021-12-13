A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

RAY WILLIAMS, 68, of Oliphant Circle, Newport, was conditionally discharged for nine months after he pleaded guilty to promising to pay an unknown amount for the sexual services of a prostitute and engaged in exploitative conduct of a kind likely to induce or encourage that prostitute to provide the sexual services in the expectation of gain for herself in Alma Street on November 17.

He was ordered to pay a £107 in costs and a surcharge.

CRAIG SEARLES, 36, of Somerset Street, Abertillery, was conditionally discharged for nine months after he admitted promising to pay for the sexual services of a prostitute and engaged in exploitative conduct of a kind likely to induce or encourage that prostitute to provide the sexual services in the expectation of gain for herself in Newport on November 17.

He was ordered to pay a £22 surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Woman ‘acted like football hooligan’ before attacking neighbour with broken bottle

ZACHERY STANFORD, 33, of Waungoch Road, Oakdale, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Groveside Road on May 20.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MELANIE CLIFFORD, 36, of Hanbury Close, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for nine months and banned from driving for three years after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in her blood on Duckpool Road, Newport, on May 24.

She was ordered to pay £22 in a surcharge.

DAVID MARK TITFORD, 46, of Valley View Road, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHANIECE HUSSAIN, 22, of Loftus Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORVA FRY, 52, of The Uplands, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £424 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KEIRON PRICE, 25, of Nursery Crescent, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4048 in Tredegar, on June 19.

He was ordered to pay £442 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MOHAMMED SHAHID, 21, of Mendalgief Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.