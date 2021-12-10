NEWPORT County AFC boss James Rowberry admits it has been a tough call to bench Jake Cain since changing formation but says the Liverpool prospect has a big role to play.

The 20-year-old joined the Exiles on loan from the Reds on deadline day and has made 11 appearances.

Cain started the first three games of the Rowberry era but has since made four appearances off the bench.

The midfielder hasn’t been benched because of his performances, he has been a victim of the Exiles returning to a 3-5-2 formation.

Cain got his starts as part of a midfield four but of late it has been fellow loanees Finn Azaz and Ollie Cooper, of Aston Villa and Swansea, that have been given the nod.

TALENTED: Jake Cain is on loan at Newport County from Liverpool

“It's been extremely hard [to leave him out] and I speak to Jake a lot about it,” said Rowberry.

“When he came on against Sutton on Tuesday he won us the penalty and his switches of play and diagonal balls were key in what we were trying to do.

“He maintains the ball well, it's just at this moment in time when we play three in midfield it could be Robbie Willmott, Ed Upson or Scot Bennett play at the bottom.

“I'd have no concerns about playing Jake in that role either while different games will dictate whether we play a back three or four.

“Since I have come in Jake has played over 400 minutes whereas previously that was 55. Jake knows what I think of him.”

Cain’s cameo against Sutton has given Rowberry food for though ahead of tomorrow afternoon’s clash with third-placed Port Vale.