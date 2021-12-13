A CAERPHILLY borough school clerk has been applauded for her work to prevent bullying in school.

Lisa Williams, school clerk at Glyn Gaer Primary School in Gelligaer has received the Anti-Bullying Week School Staff Award Wales.

Pupils could nominate teachers and school staff for the award to highlight those who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to prevent and respond to bullying and raise awareness of bullying in school.

Molly May – Glyn-Gaer Primary School’s anti-bullying ambassador – nominated Ms Williams.

Molly said: “Ms Williams is kind and friendly and always makes sure the children are kind to each other. She is a very good role model and shows us how to be kind and funny. If we are sad or lonely or worried, she will check on us and let our parents know we are ok.

“She makes us smile when we are sad, and she helps us make friends with other children.”

MORE NEWS:

Beverly Pearce, Glyn-Gaer Primary’s head teacher, said: “All of the pupils and staff are delighted for Ms Williams; the award is thoroughly deserved as is the recognition because she goes over and above in her role as school clerk.”

Ms Williams will receive an engraved trophy, a framed certificate and an overnight stay with full Welsh breakfast and use of the spa at the 5* St David’s Hotel and Spa in Cardiff Bay.

Cllr Ross Whiting, cabinet member for learning at Caerphilly County Borough Council, said: “I am really pleased that Ms Williams’ work against bullying has been recognised with this fantastic award; your daily efforts are reflected in Molly May’s heartfelt nomination.

“We at Caerphilly Council would like to thank you for the impact you have had on young pupils at Glyn-Gaer Primary School.”

This year was the first year the School Staff Awards Wales were held, and they were held in partnership with BulliesOut to coincide with Anti-Bullying Week.

Anti-Bullying Week is coordinated in England and Wales by the Anti-Bullying Alliance and took place between November 15-19. The theme was ‘One Kind Word’ to highlight how little acts of kindness and consideration could break down barriers and brighten the lives of people around us.