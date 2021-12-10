FIRST minister Mark Drakeford has poured cold water on suggestions he supported a Christmas and New Year lockdown in Wales – instead suggesting the claims may have been a diversion to take the heat off Boris Johnson.

The claims, published first by political blog Guido Fawkes, centre on a meeting Mr Drakeford held with Michael Gove and the Scottish and Northern Irish first ministers on Wednesday.

The site said a government source claiming to be privy to the discussion had accused Mr Drakeford of making “Ebenezer Scrooge look like Santa Clause (sic)”.

But at a Welsh Government press conference on Friday, when the first minister reported the results of the latest Covid review, Mr Drakeford said accounts of that meeting had been "distorted".

Asked whether he had indeed pushed for a lockdown between Christmas and New Year, he did not offer a flat-out denial, but instead told reporters: "You’re not going to draw me into a conversation on distorted accounts of a meeting, where those accounts are a gross violation of the rules under which those meetings are conducted, and where the motivation of whoever it was that carried out that gross violation was simply to cause a distraction from the many, many difficulties the UK Government has experienced this week."

Boris Johnson has come under fire this week over alleged Christmas parties at Downing Street last year. The prime minister insists no rules were broken, but a leaked video showing senior adviser Allegra Stratton joking about a "business meeting [that was] not socially distanced" has increased the pressure on the UK Government, and led to her resignation.

The PM has since pledged an inquiry into several alleged social events.

Back in Wales, and Mr Drakeford today confirmed no major changes to the nation's Covid rules. But the spread of the new and "fast-moving" Omicron variant of coronavirus is "worrying", he added, prompting the Welsh Government to move to weekly reviews of the rules, instead of the usual three weeks.

That will fuel uncertainty around festive plans – with the memories of 12 months ago, when Wales and the rest of the UK was plunged into full lockdown just days before Christmas, still fresh in people's minds.

There is still much to learn about the seriousness of the Omicron strain, but Mr Drakeford said he expected it to "shortly replace Delta as the primary variant" of the virus here. Wales has ramped up its booster vaccine rollout in response to Omicron's emergence.

Asked today whether new restrictions were on their way, the first minister said Wales was planning for the worst, but that didn't necessarily mean those plans would become reality.

"It’s time to plan for what might be coming our way," he told reporters. "Planning for what might happen does not mean that it will happen. It simply means that while you have the chance to do so, you should be thinking and preparing. I just think that is such simple common sense, given everything that we are learning about the Omicron variant.

"Anybody running a business or a public service surely should be asking themselves the question: If something did become necessary, what would we do [and] how would we do it?

"It doesn't mean to say that you will end up in that position. It simply means that you are doing that common sense thing of using the chance while you've got it, to think ahead and plan ahead."

Additional reporting by PA Media.