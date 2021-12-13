ANOTHER 3,000 trees are set to be planted in Caerphilly borough as secondary school pupils work to create new hedgerows.

Pupils from Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni, St Cenydd School, Heolddu Comprehensive and Lewis School Pengam will be planting the trees as they create new hedgerows on their school grounds.

It is the third year that the scheme – Climate Emergency Hedgerow Planting Project – has run, with around 10,000 being planted in the first two years.

The scheme is run by Caerphilly County Borough Council’s countryside service in a bid to tackle climate change and to celebrate National Tree Week (November 26-December 6).

MORE NEWS:

Cllr Andrew Whitcombe, the council’s cabinet member for sustainability, said: “Tackling climate change, increasing sustainability and protecting our environment for future generations is a key priority for the council and we are undertaking significant work to deal with this issue.

“Projects like those being delivered by our Ranger service are important not only in helping our environment but also in engaging our young people and local communities; raising awareness of the issue of climate change and the role we all have to play in addressing it.”

Caerphilly County Borough Council became the second local authority in Gwent to declare a climate emergency in 2019 and committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

The annual ‘hedgerows of hope’ project works to support this with the planting of trees and hedgerows to help absorb carbon.

The absorption of greenhouse gases and carbon dioxide reduces the effects of global warming. Wales has 16 per cent woodland cover according to the council after many years of trees being removed in comparison to most European countries having 30 per cent woodland cover.