This weekend will be the last chance to get your hands on discounted Merlin Annual Passes and they could make the perfect Christmas treat whether that be for yourself or for a loved one.
Merlin Annual Passes were discounted for Black Friday and the sale is still running until Sunday December 12 so you have a few days left to grab a bargain.
The sale sees discounts on the passes which give you access to UK theme parks and attractions.
A family of four could save up to £240 based on a saving of £60 per person from a sale price of £239 when buying a Platinum Pass which usually costs £299.
From 27 November, Alton Towers Resort will be transformed into the ultimate Christmassy destination and for the first year ever, guests can explore over 60 charming local stalls at the Towers Christmas Market.— Alton Towers Resort (@altontowers) November 6, 2021
For more information and pre-book, visit: https://t.co/TuC7bhWmfq pic.twitter.com/m5ldF9lghH
Passholders will have access to 27 Merlin Entertainments’ attractions including the Alton Towers Resort, LEGOLAND Windsor Resort and SEA LIFE Aquariums.
The passes can also be used at The Dungeons, Chessington World of Adventures, LEGO® MYTHICA: World of Mythical Creatures and THORPE PARK Resort.
Merlin Annual Passes are available at different prices, accommodating a variety of budgets.
How to buy a Merlin Annual Pass in the sale
The Merlin Pass is valid at 27 attractions across the country.
If you’d like to buy a Merlin Annual Pass, you can find them on the Merlin Annual Pass website.
One-off yearly price - £69
Monthly Membership price (Not included in sale) – N/A
One-off yearly price - £169
Monthly Membership price (Not included in sale) - £14.99pm + £49.99 joining fee (Total cost £229.87 for a minimum 12-month contract)
One-off yearly price - £239
Monthly Membership price (Not included in sale) - £19.99pm + £59.99 joining fee (Total cost £299.87 for a minimum 12-month contract)
What other benefits can you get with a Merlin Annual Pass?
Here’s a list of extra savings you can benefit from each visit when you own a Merlin Annual Pass.
- Up to 20% discount on food, drinks and retail
- Up to 20% off short breaks at Resort hotels with Merlin Holiday Club
- Discounted entry for family and friends
Gold and Platinum Pass holders benefit from extra perks including free car parking at Resort Theme Parks, less restricted access to the attractions during peak periods and money off Fastrack vouchers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.